× Chicago Area Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecasts

The overnight rains of a half to three-quarters inch have caused slight rises on the Fox , East and West Branches of the DuPage and the Du Page Rivers otherwise the remaining rivers continue a very slow fall. Moderate flooding is continuing on the Kankakee River at Shelby and the Illinois River at LaSalle with minor flooding at Dunns Bridge and Kouts on the Kankakee River and Ottawa on the Illinois River.

Rivers in flood or under Advisory (running near bankfull) are denoted in light green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest Hydrologic Summary prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service: