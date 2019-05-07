Bears trade for Raiders kicker Eddy Pineiro

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears search for Cody Parkey’s replacement continues.

Eddy Pineiro is the latest leg to the enter the ongoing kicking competition. Pineiro was acquired from the Raiders via trade Tuesday in exchange for a conditional seventh round draft pick in 2021.

Thank god for this opportunity can’t wait to compete and get better everyday @ChicagoBears https://t.co/5Vfvui7sYO — Eddy Piñeiro (@EddyPineiro) May 7, 2019

Pineiro signed with Oakland last May as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Florida. He was limited to preseason play his rookie year, hitting all three of his field goal attempts.

Pineiro set the school record for field goal percentage during his time with the Gators, connecting on 38 of 43 field goals, including 16 straight to end his career.

The Bears tried out eight kickers at rookie minicamp over the weekend. Only two are reportedly still under contract – Chris Blewitt and Elliott Fry – both of whom have no NFL experience.