Around Town learns about Hope Houses Workshop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hope Houses Workshop builds dollhouses and tree houses that spark imagination and grow young minds for parents wanting the best for their child while making a difference in another. Your purchase also sends a Hope House to a child missing the love of intact family. Family is key!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hope Houses are imaginary worlds where children play, dream and act out the best story of their own life. Together, the Buy-One Give-One promise opens doors of imagination and hope to even more children.

Hope Houses Workshop:

6311 Roosevelt Rd.

Berwyn, IL 60402

HopeHousesWorkshop.com