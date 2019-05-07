Addiction specialist, Karen Wolownik-Albert, talks about the opioid crisis and possible legalization of marijuana in Illinois

Karen Wolownik-Albert, an addiction specialist and the Executive Director of Gateway Foundation's Lake Villa services, joins us to talk about the recent heroin overdoses in Chicago and the possibility of the legalization of marijuana in Illinois.

http://www.gatewayfoundation.org

