White Sox Game Notes For Monday @ Cleveland

May 6, 2019
  • Cleveland is 28-12 (.700) against the White Sox since the start of the 2017 season, with a 2.64 team ERA. That’s the lowest ERA by any MLB team against a given divisional opponent over that span.
  • The Indians have allowed four or fewer runs in an MLB-high 25 games this season, and eight or more runs in their other seven contests. They are the first team in MLB history to go 32 games into a season without allowing between 5 and 7 runs in any game
  • After winning the first game of their series with Boston last Thursday, 6-4, the White Sox were outscored by a 30-5 margin in losing the next three games. They have eight losses this season by five or more runs, third most in the majors behind Baltimore (10) and Miami (9).
  • Over his last 14 games, Jose Abreu is hitting .431 (25/58) with five home runs and 23 RBI. His 33 RBI for the season lead the American League.
  • Jose Ramirez has reached base safely (via H, BB or HBP) in 14 straight games, hitting .275 with a .403 on-base percentage over that span. He had a .145 average and .200 on-base percentage before this stretch.
  • Trevor Bauer is unbeaten in his last 14 home starts going back to last April (7-0, 1.83 ERA). He’s allowed no runs in six of his last nine home outings, going 5-0 with a 0.80 ERA over that span.
