× 2 new tenants for Old Main Post Office

CHICAGO — The city’s Old Main Post Office is getting two more tenants.

Home Chef, which makes meal kits, has announced it’s moving operations to the city’s South Loop site.

The other new tenant is the tech company 84.51, which plans to grow its workforce from 86 to more than 250 employees.

The old post office will now house six companies.

Other tenants include Walgreen’s, the advertising agency AbelsonTaylor, the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning and Ferrara Candy.