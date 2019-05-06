× Search for final missing Waukegan employee continues as autopsy expected

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The process begins Monday of identifying the remains of the victims from the silicone plant explosion.

Three people are now confirmed dead from Friday’s explosion at the A&B Specialty Silicon factory. One employee remains missing, and Waukegan officials vow to keep searching until his remains are recovered.

The massive explosion and fire sent debris flying at least a mile away from the production plant. Residents 20 miles away reported feeling the blast.

Nine employees were inside working just prior to the blast, and all but three made it out. The remains of two of those missing men were found over the weekend. A third, is believed to still be among the rubble. Allen Stevens, 29 of Kenosha, made it out of the plant, but later died in Loyola Hospital’s burn unit.

Firefighters say those who didn’t make it out of the building were heroes, working to evacuate their co-workers after sensing something was wrong.

On Saturday, heavy equipment was brought in to assist in searching this 30-thousand square-foot building.

But there’s still one major challenge.

“It’s slow going. We can’t go in there and do what we want to do quickly because the building is not structurally sound. We have to go in and be very careful. We can’t risk anyone else getting hurt or killed doing this recovery effort. Certainly we want to do what’s best for the families but we have to do it within reason,” said Dr. Howard Cooper, Lake County Coroner.

Once this final body is recovered, investigators will shift their focus on the cause of the explosion.

Autopsies will be performed Monday on the remains of two individuals found over the weekend. Their names and preliminary cause of death are expected to be released.