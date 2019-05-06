Rains—some thundery—return, bolstered in by a rich supply of northbound Gulf moisture; a spring storm & robust mid-U.S. jet stream threaten to bolster rain intensities Wed & Wed night and to generate some severe storms possible Thu
Chicago area Flooding problems primarily north of Interstate-80
Spells of warmth increase next 2 weeks, but with interruptions; a jarring temp drop hits this evening with arrival of “NE” winds; 70s stage comeback Wed eve; chance for clusters of t-storms to grow in coming days—severe weather threatens mid-US Wed
Watches/warnings hoisted across 21 states as 2nd powerhouse “bomb cyclone” looms; residents from Nebraska, Minnesota & upstate Wisconsin on alert for a blizzard; windy rains/mixed snow here Wed may segue to warm-sector storms Thu
Late-season storm to bring heavy, wet snow to portions of the Chicago area
Multiple River Flood Warnings/Advisories across the Chicago area
Windy, wet late week storm’s rains raising new flood concerns; system’s “ENE” winds threaten sharp temp pullback; Tuesday’s sun/lighter wind speeds & Wed/Thu temp increase first are first on this week’s weather docket
Rain, sleet and gusty winds to persist into Thursday
Snow on Saturday? Spring storm bringing cold, wet, windy weather
Chicago Area Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecasts
Saturday’s storm sets record for most late-season snow ever recorded in Chicago
Waves of drenching rain—some thundery—threatens flooding; forecasters keeping close eye on rising rivers; multi-model precip projections suggest 1 to 3” tallies loom; warmup to 70s Wed likely to be cut short by late-day “pneumonia front”
More wet weather ahead this week
Chilly with rain Thursday, warmup this weekend