Rains—some thundery—return, bolstered in by a rich supply of northbound Gulf moisture; a spring storm & robust mid-U.S. jet stream threaten to bolster rain intensities Wed & Wed night and to generate some severe storms possible Thu

Posted 11:14 PM, May 6, 2019, by
