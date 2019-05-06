Rain, cooler weather on the way
-
More wet weather ahead this week
-
Sunny Sunday, rain on the way later this week
-
Drop in temps, rain on the way
-
Snow moves out, sunshine returns Thursday and Friday
-
Temperatures climb Monday, light rain ahead of cooldown
-
-
Chilly with rain Thursday, warmup this weekend
-
Cooler through Wednesday, ‘bomb cyclone’ could bring storms to the area
-
Cooler weather trends for weekend
-
Not so great today, beautiful by Sunday
-
Rain, cloudy skies, warmer temps
-
-
Storm behind snow records in the Southwest heads this way; NO big snows here—but rains due Saturday & high winds (50+mph gusts) hit Sunday; snowstorm targeting Upper Midwest & 2019’s biggest severe weather outbreak possible downstate
-
Snow winding down, rain possible this week after temperatures rise Monday
-
Parts of downtown Davenport, Iowa, flood as barrier fails