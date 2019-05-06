× Queen of Hearts to return to McHenry VFW with some changes

MCHENRY, Ill. — The next search for the Queen of Hearts in McHenry County could come sooner than the last one.

For several months last year, players flooded the McHenry Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4600 to buy tickets for their chance at the pot. When it was over, that pot grew to $7,080,528.

Organizers are making some changes this time around so it will be easier to win. The game is improving the odds by using 22 cards, instead of 54.

Tickets will cost $5 each instead of getting six tickets for that amount. The winner will receive half the pot, instead of 60%.

The VFW gets 40%, and the remaining 10% goes toward the next game.

The Queen of Hearts raffle uses playing cards that are put in numbered envelopes and put on a board. Players then buy tickets for chances to guess which envelope holds the queen of hearts.

The VFW hopes to have the next game going by the end of May.