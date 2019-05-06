Madonna bringing concert tour to Chicago Theatre

CHICAGO — Madonna is launching a concert tour, and she’s bringing it to Chicago for four nights!
Instead of performing at the usual super-arena venues, Madonna’s shows will take place at the Chicago Theatre.
The MADAME X tour will play Oct. 15, 16, 17 and 21. Ticket requests are now being accepted but you have to register at madonna.livenation.com.
Tickets prices will range from $60 to $760. Ten tickets per show will be sold for $10 each through a daily lottery. Every ticket purchased includes a CD of Madonna’s new album, “Madame X,” which drops June 14.
