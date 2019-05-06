Madonna bringing concert tour to Chicago Theatre

Posted 10:16 AM, May 6, 2019, by

CHICAGO — Madonna is launching a concert tour, and she’s bringing it to Chicago for four nights!

Instead of performing at the usual super-arena venues, Madonna’s shows will take place at the Chicago Theatre.

The MADAME X tour will play Oct. 15, 16, 17 and 21. Ticket requests are now being accepted but you have to register at madonna.livenation.com.

Tickets prices will range from $60 to $760. Ten tickets per show will be sold for $10 each through a daily lottery. Every ticket purchased includes a CD of Madonna’s new album, “Madame X,” which drops June 14.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.