Lunchbreak: Braised Beef Short Ribs

Executive Chef Lars Kristiansen, Vice President of Food & Beverage at Entertainment Cruises

Entertainment Cruises and its accompanying vessels in Chicago: Odyssey Chicago River, Odyssey Lake Michigan, Seadog Chicago, Mystic Blue Chicago, and the Chicago Elite.

For the first time, the Odyssey Chicago River Cruise features a lunch architecture narration cruise that will provide guests a fine dining experience while learning about Chicago’s iconic architecture. This cruise provides guests a glimpse into the history of Chicago through its skyline.

455 N. Cityfront Plaza Dr., Chicago, IL 60611

http://www.entertainmentcruises.com

Recipes:

Braised Beef Short Rib

Instructions: Remove rib (3 to 4 pounds) from package, and dab dry with a paper towel Heat a skillet on the stove and add 1 tbsp vegetable oil Salt and pepper the ribs Sear ribs in hot skillet In a crock pot place Carrots – 1/2 cup large diced Celery – 1/2 cup large diced Onion – 1 Cup large diced Place ribs on top of mix Add water so the meat is ¾ way submerged Cover and cook on low 300 degrees for 4-6 hours When 4-6 hours is up, remove from liquid with meat is tender. To create the demi: Saute the below in a sauce pan Carrots – 1/2 cup large diced Celery – 1/2 cup large diced Onion – 1 Cup large diced When onions are translucent, add 2 cups red wine (preferably Cabernet) and ¼ cup of balsamic vinegar Simmer and reduce by half Whisk in ¼ cup tomato paste and continue to simmer Add 5 cups Braising liquid and bring to a boil (liquid should be strained and fat removed) Simmer and reduce until desired thickness Taste and adjust seasoning When demi is to preferred taste, put into a blender and blend until smooth Plating: Layer mashed potatoes, carrots, peas and translucent onions, rest braised beef atop and drizzle demi over all ingredients Garnish with fresh greens and serve



Cesar Salad

Baby Romaine Lettuce

Shaved Parmesan Reggiano

House Made Cesar Dressing Pasteurized Egg Yolk – 3 each Dijon Mustard – 1/4 Cup Red Wine Vinegar – 1/4-cup Fresh Lemon Juice – 1/4 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil – 1 cup Parmesan Cheese – 1/2 cup Black Pepper Anchovies – 2 each



Caesar Salad

Instructions:

First, create homemade Caesar salad dressing Put the below ingredients into a high-speed blender: 2 Anchovies ¼ cup fresh lemon juice ¼ red wine vinegar ¼ cup Dijon mustard 3 pasteurized egg yolks Blend until smooth, or about 1 minute. With blender running on medium speed, add 1 cup of extra virgin olive oil. Transfer to a mixing bowl and whisk in ½ cup parmesan cheese and black pepper (to taste).

Cut off the bottom of a head of romaine lettuce

Cut the head of romaine lettuce in half lengthwise

Cut in half lengthwise once more so you have 4 wedges

On a plate, please 3oz of your homemade Caesar dressing

Place one wedge on the plate, and another across the top to create a T

Place another oz of Caesar dressing on top on the wedge

Garnish with croutons and parmesan cheese

Finish with a couple parsley leaves

Brioche French Toast

Ingredients Fresh Strawberries – 1 pack quartered Whipped Cream Powder Sugar Nutella Brioche bread

Batter Instructions Eggs – 5 Heavy Cream – 1 cup Cinnamon – 2 Tablespoons Vanilla – 2 Tablespoons Sugar Powdered – 1 Cup

Filling Nutella – 8oz/1 cup Cream Cheese – 1lb/2 cups Mix in Kitchen aid until smooth



Instructions: