Lunchbreak: Braised Beef Short Ribs

Posted 12:38 PM, May 6, 2019, by

Executive Chef Lars Kristiansen, Vice President of Food & Beverage at Entertainment Cruises

Entertainment Cruises and its accompanying vessels in Chicago: Odyssey Chicago River, Odyssey Lake Michigan, Seadog Chicago, Mystic Blue Chicago, and the Chicago Elite.

For the first time, the Odyssey Chicago River Cruise features a lunch architecture narration cruise that will provide guests a fine dining experience while learning about Chicago’s iconic architecture. This cruise provides guests a glimpse into the history of Chicago through its skyline.

455 N. Cityfront Plaza Dr., Chicago, IL 60611

http://www.entertainmentcruises.com

Recipes:

Braised Beef Short Rib

  • Instructions:
    • Remove rib (3 to 4 pounds) from package, and dab dry with a paper towel
    • Heat a skillet on the stove and add 1 tbsp vegetable oil
    • Salt and pepper the ribs
    • Sear ribs in hot skillet
    • In a crock pot place
      • Carrots – 1/2 cup large diced
      • Celery – 1/2 cup large diced
      • Onion – 1 Cup large diced
    • Place ribs on top of mix
    • Add water so the meat is ¾ way submerged
    • Cover and cook on low 300 degrees for 4-6 hours
    • When 4-6 hours is up, remove from liquid with meat is tender.
    • To create the demi:
      • Saute the below in a sauce pan
        • Carrots – 1/2 cup large diced
        • Celery – 1/2 cup large diced
        • Onion – 1 Cup large diced
      • When onions are translucent, add 2 cups red wine (preferably Cabernet) and ¼ cup of balsamic vinegar
      • Simmer and reduce by half
      • Whisk in ¼ cup tomato paste and continue to simmer
      • Add 5 cups Braising liquid and bring to a boil (liquid should be strained and fat removed)
      • Simmer and reduce until desired thickness
      • Taste and adjust seasoning
      • When demi is to preferred taste, put into a blender and blend until smooth
    • Plating:
      • Layer mashed potatoes, carrots, peas and translucent onions, rest braised beef atop and drizzle demi over all ingredients
      • Garnish with fresh greens and serve

 

Cesar Salad

  • Baby Romaine Lettuce
  • Shaved Parmesan Reggiano
  • House Made Cesar Dressing
    • Pasteurized Egg Yolk – 3 each
    • Dijon Mustard – 1/4 Cup
    • Red Wine Vinegar – 1/4-cup
    • Fresh Lemon Juice – 1/4 cup
    • Extra Virgin Olive Oil – 1 cup
    • Parmesan Cheese – 1/2 cup
    • Black Pepper
    • Anchovies – 2 each

Instructions:

  • First, create homemade Caesar salad dressing
    • Put the below ingredients into a high-speed blender:
      • 2 Anchovies
      • ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
      • ¼ red wine vinegar
      • ¼ cup Dijon mustard
      • 3 pasteurized egg yolks
    • Blend until smooth, or about 1 minute.
    • With blender running on medium speed, add 1 cup of extra virgin olive oil.
    • Transfer to a mixing bowl and whisk in ½ cup parmesan cheese and black pepper (to taste).
  • Cut off the bottom of a head of romaine lettuce
  • Cut the head of romaine lettuce in half lengthwise
  • Cut in half lengthwise once more so you have 4 wedges
  • On a plate, please 3oz of your homemade Caesar dressing
  • Place one wedge on the plate, and another across the top to create a T
  • Place another oz of Caesar dressing on top on the wedge
  • Garnish with croutons and parmesan cheese
  • Finish with a couple parsley leaves

Brioche French Toast

  • Ingredients
    • Fresh Strawberries – 1 pack quartered
    • Whipped Cream
    • Powder Sugar
    • Nutella
    • Brioche bread
  • Batter Instructions
    • Eggs – 5
    • Heavy Cream – 1 cup
    • Cinnamon – 2 Tablespoons
    • Vanilla – 2 Tablespoons
    • Sugar Powdered – 1 Cup
  • Filling
      • Nutella – 8oz/1 cup
      • Cream Cheese – 1lb/2 cups
      • Mix in Kitchen aid until smooth

Instructions:

  • Clean fresh strawberries by running under cold water, dice into side bowl
  • Gather whipped cream and powder sugar to the side
  • Create Batter:
    • Beat eggs into scrambled consistency and add heavy cream, cinnamon, vanilla and powdered sugar
  • Create Filling
    • Mix together Nutella (8 oz), Cream cheese (1 lb) using a KitchenAid mixer until smooth
  • Insert Filling
    • Thickly slice brioche bread about .75 to 1.5 inches thick
    • Using a knife and spoon or cooking syringe, inject Nutella filling in the middle of the Brioche bread
  • Griddle brioche bread
    • Place a frying pan or griddle on a stovetop over medium-high heat, and apply oil or butter
    • Dip sliced brioche bread into the batter, flipping bread so both sides are completely covered by the egg batter
    • Place brioche bread onto stovetop frying pan or griddle, flipping after 2-3 minutes or the bottom is golden brown and crisp
    • Cook other side for remaining 1-2 minutes
  • Plating
    • Serve on clean plate, top with fresh strawberries, whipped cream and powdered sugar, serve with side maple syrup
