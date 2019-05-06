Lunchbreak: Braised Beef Short Ribs
Executive Chef Lars Kristiansen, Vice President of Food & Beverage at Entertainment Cruises
Entertainment Cruises and its accompanying vessels in Chicago: Odyssey Chicago River, Odyssey Lake Michigan, Seadog Chicago, Mystic Blue Chicago, and the Chicago Elite.
For the first time, the Odyssey Chicago River Cruise features a lunch architecture narration cruise that will provide guests a fine dining experience while learning about Chicago’s iconic architecture. This cruise provides guests a glimpse into the history of Chicago through its skyline.
455 N. Cityfront Plaza Dr., Chicago, IL 60611
Recipes:
Braised Beef Short Rib
- Instructions:
- Remove rib (3 to 4 pounds) from package, and dab dry with a paper towel
- Heat a skillet on the stove and add 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- Salt and pepper the ribs
- Sear ribs in hot skillet
- In a crock pot place
- Carrots – 1/2 cup large diced
- Celery – 1/2 cup large diced
- Onion – 1 Cup large diced
- Place ribs on top of mix
- Add water so the meat is ¾ way submerged
- Cover and cook on low 300 degrees for 4-6 hours
- When 4-6 hours is up, remove from liquid with meat is tender.
- To create the demi:
- Saute the below in a sauce pan
- Carrots – 1/2 cup large diced
- Celery – 1/2 cup large diced
- Onion – 1 Cup large diced
- When onions are translucent, add 2 cups red wine (preferably Cabernet) and ¼ cup of balsamic vinegar
- Simmer and reduce by half
- Whisk in ¼ cup tomato paste and continue to simmer
- Add 5 cups Braising liquid and bring to a boil (liquid should be strained and fat removed)
- Simmer and reduce until desired thickness
- Taste and adjust seasoning
- When demi is to preferred taste, put into a blender and blend until smooth
- Saute the below in a sauce pan
- Plating:
- Layer mashed potatoes, carrots, peas and translucent onions, rest braised beef atop and drizzle demi over all ingredients
- Garnish with fresh greens and serve
Cesar Salad
- Baby Romaine Lettuce
- Shaved Parmesan Reggiano
- House Made Cesar Dressing
- Pasteurized Egg Yolk – 3 each
- Dijon Mustard – 1/4 Cup
- Red Wine Vinegar – 1/4-cup
- Fresh Lemon Juice – 1/4 cup
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil – 1 cup
- Parmesan Cheese – 1/2 cup
- Black Pepper
- Anchovies – 2 each
Caesar Salad
Instructions:
- First, create homemade Caesar salad dressing
- Put the below ingredients into a high-speed blender:
- 2 Anchovies
- ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
- ¼ red wine vinegar
- ¼ cup Dijon mustard
- 3 pasteurized egg yolks
- Blend until smooth, or about 1 minute.
- With blender running on medium speed, add 1 cup of extra virgin olive oil.
- Transfer to a mixing bowl and whisk in ½ cup parmesan cheese and black pepper (to taste).
- Put the below ingredients into a high-speed blender:
- Cut off the bottom of a head of romaine lettuce
- Cut the head of romaine lettuce in half lengthwise
- Cut in half lengthwise once more so you have 4 wedges
- On a plate, please 3oz of your homemade Caesar dressing
- Place one wedge on the plate, and another across the top to create a T
- Place another oz of Caesar dressing on top on the wedge
- Garnish with croutons and parmesan cheese
- Finish with a couple parsley leaves
Brioche French Toast
- Ingredients
- Fresh Strawberries – 1 pack quartered
- Whipped Cream
- Powder Sugar
- Nutella
- Brioche bread
- Batter Instructions
- Eggs – 5
- Heavy Cream – 1 cup
- Cinnamon – 2 Tablespoons
- Vanilla – 2 Tablespoons
- Sugar Powdered – 1 Cup
- Filling
- Nutella – 8oz/1 cup
- Cream Cheese – 1lb/2 cups
- Mix in Kitchen aid until smooth
Instructions:
- Clean fresh strawberries by running under cold water, dice into side bowl
- Gather whipped cream and powder sugar to the side
- Create Batter:
- Beat eggs into scrambled consistency and add heavy cream, cinnamon, vanilla and powdered sugar
- Create Filling
- Mix together Nutella (8 oz), Cream cheese (1 lb) using a KitchenAid mixer until smooth
- Insert Filling
- Thickly slice brioche bread about .75 to 1.5 inches thick
- Using a knife and spoon or cooking syringe, inject Nutella filling in the middle of the Brioche bread
- Griddle brioche bread
- Place a frying pan or griddle on a stovetop over medium-high heat, and apply oil or butter
- Dip sliced brioche bread into the batter, flipping bread so both sides are completely covered by the egg batter
- Place brioche bread onto stovetop frying pan or griddle, flipping after 2-3 minutes or the bottom is golden brown and crisp
- Cook other side for remaining 1-2 minutes
- Plating
- Serve on clean plate, top with fresh strawberries, whipped cream and powdered sugar, serve with side maple syrup