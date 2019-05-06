Luis Medina discusses the Bears and the Cubs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's the beginning of May, and the two teams that Luis Medina covers are getting into full swing.

The Cubs have found their rhythm after a miserable start to the season, and have now moved into first place along in the NL Central after a sweep of the Cardinals at Wrigley Field this past weekend. Meanwhile the Bears had on-field activity this past weekend with a rookie camp where the kickers took center stage.

The Bleacher Nation writer for both teams discussed both team as they start the month of May on Sports Feed on Monday night with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. Check out their entire discussion by clicking on the video above or below.