Low Glycemic Eating

Diabetics know all about the glycemic index – and how to be mindful of it. But did you know it’s important for all of us to pay attention to where our foods fall on that scale? Balance Babe Sarah Baker explains why, and shows Jackie Bender which foods fall in the low-glycemic category. Sarah’s also sharing a low-glycemic lasagna recipe!

Sarah’s Low-Glycemic Lasagna:

Ingredients:

1 lb ground turkey (or other protein of choice)

3 medium zucchinis

1 eggplant

1 28oz can diced /crushed tomatoes

1 white onion

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp minced garlic

1/4 cup chopped basil

1 egg

1 1/2 cups ricotta (or vegan ricotta)

1/4 cup parm (or vegam parm)

4 cups mozz cheese (or vegan mozz)

salt and pepper to taste

oregano and thyme to taste

Directions:

1 – cook meat in a medium pan to brown thoroughly and season with oregano, pepper and salt, and a few pinches of the chopped basil – set aside. Preheat oven to 400

2 – slice the zucchini and eggplant into long slices. In a baking dish – slightly oil the bottom and line with a layer of eggplant. Top with tomato, cheese of choice and a bit of browned meat.

3 – continue the layers by alternating zucchini and eggplant, and then tomato, seasonings, cheese until you fill the dish up.

4- Cover with tin foil and bake for 30 minutes – uncover and bake for another 20-25 minutes until the top if browned and bubbling. Serve and enjoy!