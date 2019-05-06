× Fire become the first to earn a road point against LAFC in 2019

LOS ANGELES – For a team hoping to make a move up the Eastern Conference standings, the three points mean a lot more than one.

But the tie that Veljko Paunovic’s Fire picked up on Saturday could easily be one of their best results of the season, even if it didn’t mean a victory.

Against LAFC – a team that had yet to lose or tie a game at home in five tries this season – the Fire surprised a few in Major League Soccer by going into Banc of California Stadium and coming out with a scoreless draw. They became the first team in the league to get a point against LAFC, the best team in the league at the moment and picked up their 10th point of the year in improving their record to 2-4-4.

David Ousted picked up his 44th career shutout in MLS play as he stopped the five shots on goal put on by LAFC during the contest. It was just the second shutout of the season for the Fire, who still are having trouble finding the offense. Saturday’s tie was the third-straight game in which they’ve failed to score a goal, being held off the scoresheet since their April 20th win over Colorado.

They’ll get a chance to break through quickly as they host the New England Revolution this Wednesday at SeatGeek Stadium. Both victories for the Fire have come at home this season, and they’ll go back again after arguably their best tie of the season.