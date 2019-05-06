FeedonThis: The rookie pays respect to No. 34

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For any running back that puts on the orange and blue in Chicago, there is a lot of expectations that go with it.

Walter Payton set the bar as high as any athlete could during his time with the Bears, and his Hall of Fame career has inspired many young players through the years. That includes Bears rookie David Montgomery, who spoke about Payton during rookie camp this weekend.

Jarrett Payton naturally had a lot to say about the running back on Monday's Sports Feed with Josh Frydman, and that segment on the Bears' first running back is part of #FeedonThis from the program, which you can see in the video above.

