Cubs Game Notes For Monday vs. Miami
- The Cubs swept the Marlins in a three-game series from April 15 to April 17 in Miami. Chicago also swept the last series between these teams in 2018, another three-gamer. The Cubs’ six-game win streak against the Marlins is tied for their longest against the Fish in team history.
- The Marlins lost all three games against the Braves in Miami over the weekend, failing to score more than two runs in any of the three games. Miami has also scored just 26 runs through 12 road games this season, their fewest through as many road games of a season in team history.
- The Cubs swept the Cardinals in Chicago over the weekend, extending their current win streak to seven games. Chicago has gone 16-4 in its last 20 games. The Cubs’ last 20-game span with 16 or more wins was in August 2016 (spans within season only).
- Jorge Alfaro is batting .287 with five extra-base hits this season, all home runs. He and Kyle Farmer (Cin) are the only two hitters with five or more extra-base hits this season that have all been home runs.
- Anthony Rizzo had a home run and five RBI in the series with St. Louis. Rizzo went hitless (0-for-11) in the Cubs’ three games in Miami this season, but he has multiple hits in his last four games against the Fish in Chicago and a career 1.001 OPS when Miami comes to town.
- Cole Hamels is 3-0 with a 3.19 ERA and a 9.08 K/9 mark. Hamels has walked nine batters in his last two starts after issuing just three free passes in his first four starts of the season. He pitched seven scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and no walks in his one start against Miami this season.