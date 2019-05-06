Partial sunshine and light southwest winds helped raise temperatures into the 70s across part of the metro area on Monday. At O’Hare airport, the city’s official thermometer registered a high of 70 degrees at 10:21 AM. By noon, brisk northeast winds brought lake-chilled air, and by 1 PM the temperature had dropped 20 degrees. Lake winds are to persist through Wednesday, keeping readings below normal for early May. Though shore water temperatures have warmed to the low 50s, the reading just a few miles offshore was a mere 40 degrees on Monday. Warm, moist air just to our south will feed clusters of showers and thunderstorms through midweek. The area may break into mild air Wednesday night and part of Thursday. The brief influx of warmer air will bring an elevated threat of heavier rainfall. Current forecast consensus suggests around an inch and a half of rain may fall in general coverage.
Chilly air returns, more rain on the way next
-
Mild April weather to go on a weekend hiatus
-
Warmer weather on the way as snow cover melts
-
Springtime warmth to fade ahead of next storm
-
Last week of March begins windy and chilly, warmup starts mid-week
-
Temps to take a roller coaster ride this week
-
-
Well-deserved nice weekend after wet week
-
Milder air expected as the weekend approaches
-
Weather pattern to favor more heavy rainfall
-
Sunday not a fun day with cold, rain, snow
-
After a taste of spring, cold, clouds and wintry mix return this weekend
-
-
Temperatures to slowly moderate through week
-
Sunday not a fun day with cold, rain, snow
-
Rain, warm, wind, snow? Chicago set for a wild weather ride