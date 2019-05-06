Chilly air returns, more rain on the way next

Partial sunshine and light southwest winds helped raise temperatures into the 70s across part of the metro area on Monday. At O’Hare airport, the city’s official thermometer registered a high of 70 degrees at 10:21 AM. By noon, brisk northeast winds brought lake-chilled air, and by 1 PM the temperature had dropped 20 degrees. Lake winds are to persist through Wednesday, keeping readings below normal for early May. Though shore water temperatures have warmed to the low 50s, the reading just a few miles offshore was a mere 40 degrees on Monday. Warm, moist air just to our south will feed clusters of showers and thunderstorms through midweek. The area may break into mild air Wednesday night and part of Thursday. The brief influx of warmer air will bring an elevated threat of heavier rainfall. Current forecast consensus suggests around an inch and a half of rain may fall in general coverage.