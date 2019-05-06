Chicago fashion designer reflects on the Muslim Holy Month of Ramadan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Throughout the month of May, WGN News will feature local Muslims who are leaders in the community, industry and in the city of Chicago.

CHICAGO — Business woman and fashion designer Azzeza Kahn is the only local designer with a boutique at 900 North Michigan Avenue.

A-List celebrities such as Barbara Streisand, Beyonce and J-Lo have worn her clothing designs.

Kahn recently spoke to WGN supervising producer Vicky Baftiri and photojournalist Nelson Howard and reflected on the month of Ramadan and her design aesthetic.