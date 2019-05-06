Antron Brown talks NHRA Nationals in Joliet

Posted 2:25 PM, May 6, 2019, by

Antron Brown is a three-time NHRA champion and the first African American to win a drag racing championship. He'll be in Joliet for the Route 66 NHRA Nationals starting May 30

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.