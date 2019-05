× 2 men shot at Argyle CTA Red Line station

CHICAGO — Two men were “seriously injured” after a shooting at the CTA Red Line’s Argyle station on Monday, according to police.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. at the train station at 1118 W. Argyle Ave. It is unclear if the shooting happened on the platform or right below.

No further information was provided about the mens’ conditions.

Trains were stopped at Argyle as police investigated.