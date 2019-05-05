× UNCC student who died charging gunman receives military honors at memorial

LAKE JUNALUSKA, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s an emotional weekend in the mountains as so many mourn the loss of Riley Howell.

Family, friends and members of the community attended the visitation Saturday for the young man who authorities say stopped the shooter on the UNC-Charlotte campus this week.

There were people lined up to come pay their respects at the Wells Funeral Home in Waynesville –even during the rain.

News 13 spoke with Donna Parton, a close friend of Riley’s grandmother, as she left the visitation.

“It’s so sad to know that she lost a grandson in college trying to get a education, and for something like this to happen,” Parton said. “But we know that we’ve seen on the TV all the time that you never think about it coming to our community and it’s very sad.”

People hugged one another as they waited in line and grieved whether they knew Riley or not.

The memorial service for Riley Howell will be held on Lake Junaluska at the Stuart auditorium Sunday at 5 p.m.