Sunday Brunch: Skirt Steak Tacos for Cinco de Mayo

CHICAGO — Ramón Torres, the owner of Aztec Dave’s Food Truck, showed how to make authentic Mexican Skirt Steak Tacos on Cinco de Mayo. He also prepared his signature Pineapple Devil Salsa made from fresh pineapples and habanero peppers.

Aztec Dave's Food Truck

Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wacker Drive & Adams Street (downtown) and 58th Street a nd Ellis Avenue (Hyde Park)

www.aztecdaves.com

RECIPE: Skirt Steak Tacos with Pineapple Devil Salsa

Ingredients

Steak tacos-inner skirt steak (trimmed), lime juice, chef's seasoning (secret), corn tortillas, cilantro, onion

Steps:

Marinate steak by pouring lime juice liberally over steak, follow by lightly dusting the steak with seasoning. Let marinate for 12 hours for a flavorful and juicy steak. Flame grill the steak on high for up to two minutes on each side for a hard sear and juicy inside. Preheat the grill to ensure the heat is on high so that the fat renders out as it cooks. Rest the meat aside for two minutes. Slice the steak with a sharp knife against the grain and across, cutting into bite sized pieces Heat tortillas on a comal or nonstick pan until slightly toasted on both sides. Dress the taco by filling 1-2 tortillas with a generous amount of steak and garnish with cilantro and onions and a dollop of pineapple devil salsa.

Pineapple devil salsa

fresh pineapple, garlic, onion, red bell pepper, habanero peppers