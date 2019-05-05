Search for Kierra Coles continues, reward raised to over $46,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Kierra Coles' family made an emotional plea for someone to come forward with information about her case Sunday, as they try to breathe new life into the search for the missing postal worker.

Friends and family of the 27-year-old passed out flyers near the corner of 81st Street and Vernon Avenue Sunday. Speaking nearby, the family announced the reward for information about her case has been increased to more than $46,000.

"We hope someone can bring her home in one piece her and her baby. I just don't want my sister gone forever," sister Kianna Coles said.

Surveillance video from October of 2018 shows the pregnant postal worker leaving her South Side apartment in uniform and walking past her car near 82nd Street and Coles Avenue. The U.S. Postal Service says she called in sick to work, and she hasn't been seen since.

Coles' due date was April 23rd, but the fate of her and her child are unknown. With an $18,000 increase in reward money Sunday, there is hope someone with information will come forward.

"We're not going to go quiet, we're not going to let this rest," said Mack Julian, president of U.S. Postal Service Branch 11. "We're not going to allow this to become a cold case."

Relatives of a 19-year-old pregnant Pilsen woman who has been missing for a week were also there to show support.

Coles is described as 5'4" and 125 pounds, with a tattoo of a heart on her right hand and the words "lucky libra" on her back.