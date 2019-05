Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicagoans can celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Cinco on the Street Festival in Lincoln Park.

The festival will have food, drinks, music, agave spirit tasting and more.

The festival runs from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday outside Broken English Taco Pub at 2576 N. Lincoln Avenue.

For tickets, or more information, visit eventbrite.com.

