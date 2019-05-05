Josh Hicks discusses the Bulls and the NBA Playoffs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The countdown is officially on as the calendar turns from April to May.

In just nine days, the Bulls along with the other teams that failed to qualify for the postseason will see if the lucky lottery balls give them the chance to drive Zion Williamson. The Duke star is the consensus No. 1 pick, and figures to give a major boost to the rebuilding franchise that gets his services.

That was one of the topics for Josh Hicks of Regal Radio as he talked NBA on during his first appearance on Sports Feed Sunday night. He discussed the Bulls' continued rebuild, the decision to bring back Jim Boylen as head coach, and other aspects of their roster with Josh Frydman and Andy Masur.

