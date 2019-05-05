After cold front—significant rains mid-week
Spells of warmth increase next 2 weeks, but with interruptions; a jarring temp drop hits this evening with arrival of “NE” winds; 70s stage comeback Wed eve; chance for clusters of t-storms to grow in coming days—severe weather threatens mid-US Wed
Thursday’s ‘pneumonia front” sent temps crashing; colder air a prelude to potentially heavy rains; March 2019 to end on a chilly note—but temps rebound mid-next week
Windy, wet late week storm’s rains raising new flood concerns; system’s “ENE” winds threaten sharp temp pullback; Tuesday’s sun/lighter wind speeds & Wed/Thu temp increase first are first on this week’s weather docket
Chill’s easing—but slowly; latest California storm heads into nation’s mid-section this weekend; it threatens a period of rain/high winds here; an Upper Midwest snowstorm and severe weather to the South—possibly into downstate Illinois/Indiana
Year’s warmest weather likely this week, with temps. in the 60s
After a taste of spring, cold, clouds and wintry mix return this weekend
Wednesday’s wintry mix leads into 2 quieter weather days; intensifying weekend storm’s windy Saturday rains segue to powerhouse Sunday winds with snow showers in tow; late-season arctic blast due for Feb’s close late next week
Wintry air to return after springlike Monday
A full April’s precip has hit in the past 4 days; far less frequent rains ahead Wednesday but one more surge is due Thursday; May’s here, Chicago’s 3rd-fastest warming month and one with stronger sunlight and more of it; warm weather odds rise
Chilly with rain Thursday, warmup this weekend
“Pneumonia front” hits mid-afternoon—temps to dive 15-20° in 1-2 hours which follow; spotty showers into Friday build into more general rain Friday night; wet snow chances Saturday not yet a slam dunk-but being monitored
Snow winding down, rain possible this week after temperatures rise Monday
Snow on Saturday? Spring storm bringing cold, wet, windy weather