1 dead, 1 injured after rollover crash on Kennedy Expressway

CICERO, Ill. — One person was killed and another was injured in a rollover crash on the outbound Kennedy Expressway.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning near Cicero.

A vehicle lost control, hit a guard rail and rolled over. The crash was so severe, firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to get one person out. The other person was standing on the side of the road when crews arrived.

Police said neither person was wearing a seat belt.

All lanes have since reopened.

No further information was provided.