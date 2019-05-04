× What city or area of the country gets the most sun throughout the year and where does the Chicago area rank?

Dear Tom,

— Lloyd Fry,

Chicago

Dear Lloyd,

We asked Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski, keeper of the city’s sunshine data since the 1950s, to shed some sunlight on your question. Based on percentage of possible sunshine, a ratio of the amount of sunshine actually recorded to the total possible minutes of sunshine, of 175 cities compiled by the National Climatic Data Center, the sunniest city in the U.S. is Yuma, Arizona logging 90 percent of its possible sunshine. Chicago ranks 131st with 54 percent. At the bottom of the list is Juneau, Alaska receiving just 30 percent of its possible sunshine. Not surprisingly, southwestern cities like, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Tucson (85%) and El Paso (84%) lead the sunshine list.