Plane crashes in Florida, all 143 people on board safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A National Transportation Safety Board investigative team is on its way to Jacksonville, Florida this morning after a charter plane crashed into a river last night.

All 143 people on board are safe.

Officials say the pilot of the Miami Air flight appeared to overshoot the runway and slid into the water.

The Defense Department contracted flight was traveling from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Twenty-one people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Crews also worked to remove any jet fuel that may have spilled into the St. John’s River.