Nearly 12M pounds of Tyson frozen chicken strips recalled for possible metal contamination

Tyson Foods Inc. has recalled over 11.8 million pounds of frozen chicken strips because the products may be contaminated with metal, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Saturday.

The government agency said this is an expansion of the March recall when 69,093 pounds of strips were identified.

The frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips were produced between Oct. 1, 2018 through March 8, 2019 and have “Use By Dates” of Oct. 1, 2019 through March 7, 2020. They are also marked with the establishment number “P-7221” printed on the back of the product package.

The problem was discovered after two people complained they found metal in their chicken strip products.

The USDA has labeled this a Class I recall, saying there is “reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

People who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The USDA has released a full list of recalled products, including Tyson fully cooked crispy chicken strips, Tyson fully cooked buffalo style chicken strips, and Tyson fully cooked honey BBQ flavored chicken strips.

The recall also affects select Publix, Kirkwood, Giant Eagle, Hannaford, Food Lion, Best Choice, Great Value, Meijer and Spare Time products.