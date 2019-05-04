May’s open 23-degrees cooler than year ago with half the typical 70+ highs on the books to date in 2019; sun-filled weekend to bring temps 14-deg warmer than last—but with cool shoreline breezes; big rains next week signaling wet weather’s return

Posted 12:35 AM, May 4, 2019, by
