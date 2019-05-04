Cubs Game Notes For Saturday vs. St. Louis

*Some numbers on Kyle Hendricks in the Chicago Cubs’ Friday victory over the St. Louis Cardinals:

Fewest pitches by any pitcher in a 9-inning CG since 6/29/12 (Aaron Cook, Bos, 81-pitch CG @ Sea)

Fewest pitches by ChC pitcher in a 9-inning CG since 5/24/01 (Jon Lieber, 78-pitch CG vs Cin)

1st 9-inning CG by ChC pitcher vs StL since 9/18/05 (Carlos Zambrano)

1st CG shutout by ChC pitcher vs StL since 5/07/02 (Kerry Wood)

*Among pitchers in MLB history who have started 100 or more games, Yu Darvish has the highest strikeout rate, 11.02 per nine innings. But he’s also walking three and a half hitters per nine innings.

*The Friendly Confines has been a house of horrors for Michael Wacha (6.20 ERA).

 

