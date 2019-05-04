Go
Search
Watch Now:
Latest News and More
WGN TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
WGN-TV
Menu
News
Morning
Midday
Sports
Man of the People
Contests
Traffic
Shows
Events
Weather
56°
56°
Low
44°
High
65°
Sun
49°
72°
Mon
45°
59°
Tue
42°
51°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Craft Beer Trends
Posted 9:54 AM, May 4, 2019, by
WGN Web Desk
Share Update:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Follow WGN-TV on Instagram
Love Instagram? Click here to follow us at @wgnnews
Popular
Massive explosion at Waukegan silicone plant rocks northern suburbs
Chicago police witness shooting, sparking ‘gun battle’ on West Side
Newborn dropped on head by hospital staff in delivery room
‘Your interracial family is not welcome here’: Family receives racist letter from anonymous neighbor
Latest News
Craft Beer Trends
4 hurt, 3 unaccounted for in Waukegan plant explosion
Plane crashes in Florida, all 143 people on board safe
Nearly 12M pounds of Tyson frozen chicken strips recalled for possible metal contamination
News
Lucky Charms flavored beer to launch this weekend
Trending
Lucky Charms flavored beer sells out, now listed for up to $450 on eBay
WGN Weekend Morning News
Spring Cocktails with Acadia
WGN Weekend Morning News
National Pizza Day with Labriola Cafe
Morning News
Ross Marquand discusses ‘The Walking Dead’ and does impressions on Morning News
Weather
Cooler weather trends for weekend
News
St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Chicago: How to watch the river dyeing, parade
News
Boy missing since weekend found buried on Ohio farm
News
WGN Weekend Morning News
Valentine’s Day Ideas with Frank Andonoplas
WGN Weekend Morning News
National Heart Month: Star Jones on her struggles with heart disease
Morning News
Keep it, Buy it, Toss it – Spring Edition!
Trending
Modelo beer covers California roadway after big rig overturns
WGN Weekend Morning News
New ‘beer spa’ lets customers relax in a tub full of warm beer
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.