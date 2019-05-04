Chicago Area Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecasts

Most Chicago area rivers are now falling. Segments of 6 area rivers are in various stages of flood, most experiencing minor flooding, but Major flooding continues at LaSalle on the Illinois River, with Moderate flooding  at Ottawa and Morris on the Illinois River and Shelby on the Kankakee River.

Rivers in flood or under Advisory (running near bankfull) are denoted in light green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest Hydrologic Summary prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service:

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    15.27  07 AM Sat  -0.45



Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     6.48  06 AM Sat   0.09
Gurnee                 7.0     7.03  06 AM Sat  -0.03 MINOR
Lincolnshire          12.5    12.10  07 AM Sat  -0.48
Des Plaines           15.0    15.17  07 AM Sat  -0.54 MINOR
River Forest          16.0    12.94  07 AM Sat  -0.71
Riverside              7.5     7.02  07 AM Sat  -0.54

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5     9.23  06 AM Sat   0.07
Montgomery            13.0    13.15  06 AM Sat  -0.27 MINOR
Dayton                12.0    12.59  07 AM Sat  -1.17 MINOR

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    18.97  07 AM Sat  -1.30

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5    10.20  06 AM Sat  -1.06

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0    10.62  07 AM Sat  -1.48
Shorewood              6.5     6.07  07 AM Sat  -1.72



Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0    11.43  06 AM Sat  -0.86
Foresman              18.0    18.54  07 AM Sat  -0.30 MINOR
Chebanse              16.0    15.61  07 AM Sat  -0.01
Iroquois              18.0    20.19  07 AM Sat  -0.32 MINOR

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0    17.06  07 AM Sat  -1.41

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0    11.17  07 AM Sat   0.57 MINOR
Kouts                 11.0    11.87  07 AM Sat   0.39 MINOR
Shelby                 9.0    11.84  07 AM Sat  -0.09 MODERATE
Momence                5.0     5.33  07 AM Sat  -0.44 MINOR
Wilmington             6.5     6.49  07 AM Sat  -0.76

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     5.56  06 AM Sat  -3.61



Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     4.15  07 AM Sat  -1.32

Munster               12.0    10.44  07 AM Sat  -1.66
South Holland         16.5    11.42  07 AM Sat  -3.20

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     7.59  07 AM Sat  -4.21

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0    15.30  07 AM Sat  -1.51 MINOR
Leonore               16.0    20.53  07 AM Sat  -2.98 MINOR

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0    19.65  07 AM Sat  -2.65 MODERATE
Ottawa               463.0   468.77  06 AM Sat  -1.70 MODERATE
La Salle              20.0    31.80  07 AM Sat  -0.19 MAJOR

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     6.40  07 AM Sat  -1.28

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0        M  M              M ADVISORY
Perryville            12.0    12.03  06 AM Sat  -0.37

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    11.11  07 AM Sat   0.10 ADVISORY

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     7.60  06 AM Sat   0.02
Latham Park           9.0        M  M              M
Rockford (Auburn St)   6.0     3.30  07 AM Sat   0.01
Byron                 13.0    11.89  07 AM Sat  -0.01
Dixon                 16.0    14.05  06 AM Sat  -0.14 ADVISORY
