Chicago Area Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecasts
Most Chicago area rivers are now falling. Segments of 6 area rivers are in various stages of flood, most experiencing minor flooding, but Major flooding continues at LaSalle on the Illinois River, with Moderate flooding at Ottawa and Morris on the Illinois River and Shelby on the Kankakee River.
Rivers in flood or under Advisory (running near bankfull) are denoted in light green on the headlined map.
Following is the latest Hydrologic Summary prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service:
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 15.27 07 AM Sat -0.45
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 6.48 06 AM Sat 0.09
Gurnee 7.0 7.03 06 AM Sat -0.03 MINOR
Lincolnshire 12.5 12.10 07 AM Sat -0.48
Des Plaines 15.0 15.17 07 AM Sat -0.54 MINOR
River Forest 16.0 12.94 07 AM Sat -0.71
Riverside 7.5 7.02 07 AM Sat -0.54
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 9.23 06 AM Sat 0.07
Montgomery 13.0 13.15 06 AM Sat -0.27 MINOR
Dayton 12.0 12.59 07 AM Sat -1.17 MINOR
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 18.97 07 AM Sat -1.30
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 10.20 06 AM Sat -1.06
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 10.62 07 AM Sat -1.48
Shorewood 6.5 6.07 07 AM Sat -1.72
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 11.43 06 AM Sat -0.86
Foresman 18.0 18.54 07 AM Sat -0.30 MINOR
Chebanse 16.0 15.61 07 AM Sat -0.01
Iroquois 18.0 20.19 07 AM Sat -0.32 MINOR
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 17.06 07 AM Sat -1.41
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 11.17 07 AM Sat 0.57 MINOR
Kouts 11.0 11.87 07 AM Sat 0.39 MINOR
Shelby 9.0 11.84 07 AM Sat -0.09 MODERATE
Momence 5.0 5.33 07 AM Sat -0.44 MINOR
Wilmington 6.5 6.49 07 AM Sat -0.76
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 5.56 06 AM Sat -3.61
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 4.15 07 AM Sat -1.32
Munster 12.0 10.44 07 AM Sat -1.66
South Holland 16.5 11.42 07 AM Sat -3.20
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 7.59 07 AM Sat -4.21
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 15.30 07 AM Sat -1.51 MINOR
Leonore 16.0 20.53 07 AM Sat -2.98 MINOR
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 19.65 07 AM Sat -2.65 MODERATE
Ottawa 463.0 468.77 06 AM Sat -1.70 MODERATE
La Salle 20.0 31.80 07 AM Sat -0.19 MAJOR
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 6.40 07 AM Sat -1.28
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 M M M ADVISORY
Perryville 12.0 12.03 06 AM Sat -0.37
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 11.11 07 AM Sat 0.10 ADVISORY
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 7.60 06 AM Sat 0.02
Latham Park 9.0 M M M
Rockford (Auburn St) 6.0 3.30 07 AM Sat 0.01
Byron 13.0 11.89 07 AM Sat -0.01
Dixon 16.0 14.05 06 AM Sat -0.14 ADVISORY