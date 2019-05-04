× Chicago Area Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecasts

Most Chicago area rivers are now falling. Segments of 6 area rivers are in various stages of flood, most experiencing minor flooding, but Major flooding continues at LaSalle on the Illinois River, with Moderate flooding at Ottawa and Morris on the Illinois River and Shelby on the Kankakee River.

Rivers in flood or under Advisory (running near bankfull) are denoted in light green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest Hydrologic Summary prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service: