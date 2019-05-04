4 hurt, 3 unaccounted for in Waukegan plant explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEGAN, Ill. -- A massive explosion in the northern suburbs was felt as far away as Wisconsin.

The blast happened at 9:30 p.m. Friday at the AB Specialty Silicones plant in Waukegan.

Nine people were inside the building at the time, three of them are still unaccounted.

Officials say 90 percent of the plant was damaged. They had to call off their search for the missing workers, because it is too unsafe to sift through the rubble.

Four people were transported to the hospital, their conditions are not known.

Two others were able to walk away unharmed.

Emergency crews from dozens of fire departments responded to the scene. It took more than 100 firefighters six hours to put the fire out.

The Lake County Sheriff is urging residents to stay away from Sunset Avenue, between Green Bay and Delany.

There are contaminants in the building, but an evacuation order has not been issued for residents.

AB Specialty Silicones manufactures silicone products, and operates around the clock. Officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are on their way to the scene, to investigate.

Waukegan's fire marshal says it may be days before crews can go back in and continue recovery efforts.

They will need the help of heavy equipment to sift through the rubble, and help secure the building.

The damage to neighboring homes and buildings is being assessed.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

It's estimated the cost of the damages will surpass $1 million.