What does an atmospheric water content of 1.5 inches mean?

Dear Tom,

You occasionally make reference to the atmosphere’s water content, as, for example, 1.50 inches. What does that mean?

Thorton Milderson, Chicago

Dear Thorton,

The reference is to an atmospheric quantity known as “precipitable water.” Meteorologists describe the state of the atmosphere with a variety of atmospheric variables. You are probably familiar with some of them because they are household words — variables like temperature, air pressure and wind direction and speed, to name a few — but some, like precipitable water, are less familiar.

Precipitable water is the depth of water what would result if all the moisture in a column of air extending from the Earth’s surface upward to the “top” of the atmosphere were condensed out. Precipitable water is the water available for precipitation and, indirectly, a measure of the energy possible for thunderstorm development.