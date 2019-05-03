Well-deserved nice weekend after wet week

After the snow and rain that we experienced from April 27th through May 2nd, we will have sun and warmer temperatures through the weekend. Much of the area saw over 5 inches of precipitation from Saturday, April 27th through Thursday, May 2nd. While the weekend will be dry and warmer with a high in the low 70s on Sunday, Monday will bring a downturn to much colder temperatures and the potential for rain. Rain chances will persist through Thursday with heavy rain possible Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s, nearly 15 degrees below normal for the first third of May. Nighttime lows will be in the 40s through the week.

As is typical in the spring and summer, temperatures near the lakeshore will be cooler than locations away from the lake today and tomorrow.