For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Temps in the 60s, sunny Saturday ahead
-
Rain, cloudy skies, warmer temps
-
Warm and sunny Easter Sunday
-
Light rain expected Sunday, chilly temps Monday
-
After a taste of spring, cold, clouds and wintry mix return this weekend
-
Chilly with rain Thursday, warmup this weekend
-
-
Snow expected Sunday, cold temps Monday
-
Chilly temps, rain possible over the weekend
-
Snow Sunday, temps in upper 20s
-
After a cool start, temperatures march into the 60s this week
-
Passing showers Sunday, warmest day in nearly 6 months Monday
-
-
Temps to reach 50s Monday
-
Freezing drizzle Monday, cold temps throughout week
-
Cold temps Friday, snow possible over weekend