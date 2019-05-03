Stars of the upcoming film, “The Last Summer” join us live in studio

Tyler Poser and Halston Sage, stars of the upcoming film, "The Last Summer," join us live in studio to talk about filming in Chicago, romantic comedies, and what it's like to play a Cubs player. The film debuts on Netflix today, May 3rd, and they are also throwing out the first pitch at the Cubs game today at Wrigley Field.

