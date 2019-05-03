Jim Boylen agrees to multi-year contract extension with Bulls

CHICAGO – Jim Boylen isn’t going anywhere.

Boylen agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the Bulls Friday, ending any speculation he would be replaced as head coach this summer.

“Jim has a strong vision on where he wants to take this team, and he has done a great job establishing the culture that we want this organization to stand for as we continue to progress,” explained executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson. “He has tremendous passion for developing young talent, is a strong communicator and a good fit for this team. The organization is confident in the direction that he is taking our players, and we are committed to him,”

Boylen started his tenure with some extreme highs and lows. A night after his first win as head coach, the Bulls suffered their worst loss in franchise-history, falling to the Boston Celtics 133-77. The team contemplated boycotting practice the following day before cooler heads prevailed.

“I’m the first to admit that first week was like dynamite blowing up. It was a rocky week,” noted Paxson. “What I’ve seen since then is a guy who embraces this challenge. He embraces the individuals he’s coaching. He really does view himself as a teacher, a guy who wants to connect with the players.”

Paxson says he expects the team to compete for a playoff spot next season after going 17-41 under Boylen this year.