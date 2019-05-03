Muslim family targeted with racist, homophobic graffiti in Bolingbrook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — Police are investigating a hate crime in suburban Bolingbrook after a Muslim family's home was targeted over the weekend.

The family was home in Bolingbrook about 2 a.m. Saturday when a brick sailed through son Aamir Khan's bedroom window.

"I was frozen," Khan said. "I started screaming. My parents came rushing downstairs and they saw the brick. They turned the lights on, and then they went outside and saw all the hateful graffiti."

Racist and homophonic graffiti — including a swastika and the word "Arab" — was scrawled on the family's house in bright red paint.

Police said they do not believe it was a random attack; the case is being investigated as a hate crime. Khan said officers were quick to respond, but his family is still terrified.

"There are white supremacists, white nationalists who are threatened by the presence in our society of people like you and me," Jewish community activist Kalman Resnick said at a news conference Friday. "We must stand together, and the Jewish community is committed to standing together with the Muslim community so that we can help protect each other."