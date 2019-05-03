Park Ridge mother gives birth to quadruplets — two boys, two girls

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A suburban mother and her husband welcomed quadruplets Thursday evening.

Marzena and Greg Nawracaj, a Glendale Heights couple, welcomed two boys and two girls at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. The babies were named Hubert, Marcel, Lena and Sara.

The four have an older brother, Maximillian, who will get to meet them soon, according to a Facebook post from the hospital.

The little ones were taken to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The hospital said multiple births are rare. Approximately 102 of every 100,000 live births include triplets or more, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.