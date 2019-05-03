× Midday Fix: Mango Shrimp Ceviche and Details on the Tastes & Tours of Albany Park

Chef Jairo Lopez, Tortuga’s Latin Kitchen

https://www.tortugaslatinkitchen.com/

Tortuga’s Latin Kitchen

3224 W. Lawrence, Chicago

Event:

Tastes & Tours of Albany Park, an annual event (3rd year) organized by community partners, takes place this weekend and invites Chicagoans from all neighborhoods to experience the history of the rich Albany Park through a series of interactive events including the Taste of Albany Park Food Tour, a guest favorite hosted by Chef Jairo Lopez of neighborhood restaurant Tortuga’s Latin Kitchen.

The Food Tour itself will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 4th. Attendees will meet at Tortuga’s Latin Kitchen to kick off the festivities. Tickets $25. Purchase via Eventbrite.

https://northrivercommission.org/programs/tastes-tours-of-albany-park/?fbclid=IwAR2qm1srzfpkpCyi11Ff0HYx5-upt0YfBcnpA_GYoYBhqCBXTa3pLcOLU3s

Recipe:

Mango Shrimp Ceviche (one serving)

Ingredients:

10oz (1 ¼ cup) fresh shrimp

3oz (6 T) fresh mango

1oz (2 T) clamato juice

1/4 cup diced tomatoes

1/4 cup red onions, julienne

1/4 cup cilantro chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup lime juice

Dash of hot sauce optional

Directions:

Sauté shrimp on stove for 5 minutes.

Once cooked, chop shrimp into small cubes and transfer to bowl.

Squeeze lime juice over shrimp.

Chop/julienne/dice cilantro, red onions, mango, tomatoes.

Mix all ingredients in bowl with salt to taste.

Serve with chips or crackers.