In preparation for Cinco De Mayo, Mercadito bartender Olivia Martorina shows Robin and Paul how to make 'Big Nose Goes to Mexico' margaritas.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Mercadito with an open bar featuring signature cocktails, food stations and passed items, live music, and more! Tickets are $65 per person and can be purchased at MercaditoRiverNorth.com or at the door.

You can find them at:

Cinco De Mayo at Mercadito River North

12 – 3 PM, Sunday, May 5

108 W. Kinzie St., Chicago

www.MercaditoRiverNorth.com

Want to make the 'Big Nose Goes to Mexico' margarita at home? Here's the recipe:

1 ounce Blanco tequila

1 ounce Reposado tequila

.5 ounce dark, full-bodied rum

1 ounce Orgeat syrup

1 ounce guava puree or nectar

one half of a large fresh lime

2 dashes Angostura bitters

.25 ounce 151 proof rum (for flaming)