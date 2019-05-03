Lunchbreak: “The Rizzo” – a parmesan crusted chicken fillet sandwich with homemade marinara

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stretch Bar and Grill’s Executive Chef Jim August

Stretch Bar and Grill

3485 N. Clark St.

Chicago

http://www.thestretchchicago.com

Event:

Stretch Bar & Grill opens two hours before every Cubs home game and offer $20 bottomless domestic drafts, mimosas and Bloody Mary’s.

Stretch is also open for weekend brunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the same bottomless $20 special even when the Cubs don’t play at home. No entrée purchase is required but guests can indulge in Stretch’s signature “The Rizzo” Chicken Parmesan Sandwich, Avocado Toast, Chilaquiles and The Stretch Build-Your-Own Burger.

Recipe:

“ THE RIZZO” DESCRIPTION AND INSTRUCTIONS

“The Rizzo” is a parmesan crusted chicken fillet with homemade marinara, melted Provolone and Parmesan cheese, arugula, creamy Italian dressing served on a grilled ciabatta roll.

Place chicken breast in a plastic bag or between two sheets of film wrap and flatten with a mallet with an outward motion until chicken breast is about ½ inch thick.

Dredge chicken breast in seasoned flour, egg wash and then into seasoned flour with parmesan cheese.

Heat ¼ cup olive oil in a sauté pan and fry on both sides until golden brown.

Drain off oil and top with marinara sauce, provolone and parmesan cheese.

Heat in an oven at 350 degrees or under the broiler until cheese is melted and starting to brown.

Slice ciabatta roll and toast both sides.

Toss arugula with creamy Italian dressing and place on bottom of the roll.

Top with chicken breast and the other half of the roll.

Sandwich can be sliced in half or served whole.

“ THE RIZZO” RECIPE AND INGREDIENTS

MARINARA SAUCE 28oz can of San Marzano tomatoes with juice ½ diced onion 2 cloves garlic chopped 2 oz/4 T olive oil 2 oz/4 T red wine 1 tsp salt 1.5 tsp oregano ¾ tsp black pepper 1.5 tbls tomato paste 3/4 tbls sugar Heat oil in a sauce pan. Add onions and cook 10 minutes over medium heat. DO NOT BROWN. Add garlic and cook an additional five minutes. Add remaining ingredients and crush tomatoes with a potato masher. Cook 20-30 minutes. Add water if necessary, to thin the sauce.



SEASONED FLOUR 1 Cup flour ½ tsp salt ½ tsp black pepper ½ tsp garlic powder ¼ tsp oregano ¼ tsp thyme Combine all ingredients. Reserved half and add ¼ cup parmesan cheese



EGG WASH 1 egg beaten ¼ cup milk Combine egg and milk and beat until smooth

