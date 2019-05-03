Large explosion rocks northern suburbs near Waukegan, Gurnee
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — First responders rushed to the Waukegan-Gurnee border Friday night to respond to calls of loud explosions at a silicon plant.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating a “ground shaking” explosion and building fire in the 3700 block of Hawthorne Court in Waukegan.
Viewers called into the WGN newsroom just before 10 p.m. Friday to report a loud sound and the ground shaking. Photos and videos were shared widely on social media.
Waukegan Fire Marshal Steven Linze said four people were taken to hospitals, but no information about their conditions was immediately available.
The sheriff’s office is asking people to avoid the area of Sunset and Northwestern avenues as the investigation continues.