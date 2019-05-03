× Large explosion rocks northern suburbs near Waukegan, Gurnee

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — First responders rushed to the Waukegan-Gurnee border Friday night to respond to calls of loud explosions at a silicon plant.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating a “ground shaking” explosion and building fire in the 3700 block of Hawthorne Court in Waukegan.

Viewers called into the WGN newsroom just before 10 p.m. Friday to report a loud sound and the ground shaking. Photos and videos were shared widely on social media.

Waukegan Fire Marshal Steven Linze said four people were taken to hospitals, but no information about their conditions was immediately available.

The sheriff’s office is asking people to avoid the area of Sunset and Northwestern avenues as the investigation continues.

My outdoor cam recorded the Gurnee Blast pic.twitter.com/cB8JAtwEUo — Bhushan (@ibhushanjoshi) May 4, 2019

The site of #explosion in #gurnee that shook homes across lake county is near Subset Ave and Northwestern in Waukegan. pic.twitter.com/X8njzjBbq3 — Dilip Sapra (@sapradx) May 4, 2019

Explosion on sunset in Waukegan il pic.twitter.com/uzyR3PkUZD — ClassyMatty (@DeshaunMatthew1) May 4, 2019

Video of debris and fire following an explosion tonight in Gurnee. #ILwx https://t.co/y8t00579dv — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) May 4, 2019

You can hear the factory plant explosion in this.. just happened a few minutes ago in Gurnee.. pic.twitter.com/VAIC9pE7FI — BL🌸🌸M (@leeblooms) May 4, 2019

Incredible cloud above the explosion in Gurnee. pic.twitter.com/urFbyZgjcq — fran tastic (@chi_videodiva) May 4, 2019

Again, Sunset Ave is closed from Green Bay to Dealny Rd in Waukegan – allow the first-responders to conduct operations. Additional info will come from Waukegan Police/Fire. STAY OUT OF THE AREA!! pic.twitter.com/bnAfehNJtr — Lake County Sheriff (@LakeCoILSheriff) May 4, 2019