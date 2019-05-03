Kyle Hendricks tosses 4-hitter, Cubs beat Cardinals 4-0

Posted 4:26 PM, May 3, 2019, by

CHICAGO — Kyle Hendricks needed just 81 pitches for a four-hitter, Anthony Rizzo homered for his third straight game and the Chicago Cubs beat the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 on Friday.

The second-place Cubs won their season-high fifth in a row while cutting St. Louis’ lead to 1½ games. The Cardinals have back-to-back losses after five consecutive victories.

Hendricks (2-4) pitched his third career shutout and fourth complete game, his first since he shut out Miami on Aug. 1, 2016. The right-hander struck out three and did not walk a batter, after getting pounded in a loss at Arizona last week. Hendricks improved to 4-0 in five career starts against St. Louis.

Rizzo made it 3-0 with a three-run drive against Jack Flaherty (3-2) in the third and finished with three hits. Javier Baez added an RBI single in the seventh, and the Cubs opened a 10-game homestand with a win.

Flaherty allowed three runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Rizzo drove an 0-1 pitch to the party deck in right for his eighth homer after Daniel Descalso and Kris Bryant drew back-to-back walks in the third. The home run was his 199th, all but one of them for Chicago.

The Cubs added a run in the seventh when Bryant doubled with two outs and scored on Baez’s single. Baez got caught in a rundown with Willson Contreras batting. and Rizzo was thrown out at the plate.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.