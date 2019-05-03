Except for a few light Friday night showers, big rains have moved on; past week’s 5.07”: new record for April 27-May 2; modest weekend warming ahead, but with cooling lake breezes; wet weather’s back next week

Posted 12:11 AM, May 3, 2019
