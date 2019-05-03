Cubs’ Kris Bryant, wife Jessica give girl taunted by video game all-star treatment

CHICAGO — A 9-year-old girl who was taunted by a video game got a shopping spree, Cubs clubhouse tour and the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at a game, all thanks to Kris Bryant and his wife Jessica.

Marie Marcum was playing a Major League Baseball-licensed throwing game when, after she missed a target, “Hey, there’s always softball.” Being a softball player herself, Marie took action, writing MLB and the game manufacturer demanding a change — and her story went viral.

Kris and Jessica saw the story, and reached out to Marie in a video chat. Jessica played softball when she and Kris met, so the story really hit home for them.

The video chat, along with highlights from Marie’s amazing day at the Wrigley Field, was posted to Bryant’s social media channels.

As for the video game — its audio has been updated.